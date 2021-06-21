Andhra Pradesh registers 2620 new coronavirus cases and 44 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 2620 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Friday against the tests conducted for about 56,002 people. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,53,183. While coming to the fatalities, 44 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,363.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 7504 new recoveries while the active cases stand at 58,140

According to the district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest cases reporting 531 cases followed by 335 in East Godavari and 211 in West Godavari district respectively while Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 88.

The state has conducted mega vaccination drive in Sunday. Out of the total 13.72 lakh doses administered in Andhra Pradesh on 20th June, sixty percent of them belonged to the age group of 45 and above followed by 36.5 percent are mothers with a child less than 5 years old and people going to other countries for studies/employment



