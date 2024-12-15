AP bags National Energy Conservation Award-2024

Vijayawada : With its consistent performance in promoting and implementing energy efficiency and conservation measures in buildings, industry, municipal, agriculture, DISCOMs and transport sectors, Andhra Pradesh bagged first prize in the State Energy Efficiency Performance Award (Group 2) sec-tor category for the National Energy Conservation Award-2024.

On the occasion of the National Energy Conservation Day on Saturday, the national awards were presented in New Delhi. Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy of India Shripad Naik presented the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award-2024 to APSECM at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. On behalf of the State government, Joint Sec-retary (Energy) & Chief Executive Officer of AP State Ener-gy Conservation Mission (SECM) BAVP Kumara Reddy received the award in the national capital.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has divided the States into four groups based on their energy consumption. Andhra Pradesh comes under a Group-II State, with total final en-ergy consumption (TFEC) in the range of 5 to 15 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe). The State was chosen as the best performer in Group II and achieved 87.25 points in SEEI 2024. The State improved its score by around 4.8 per cent compared to its SEEI 2023 score of 83.25.

On the occasion, Kumara Reddy thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vija-yanand for their continuous support and guidance to APSECM towards achieving energy efficiency. He said that cooperation from all the State government departments, consumers and stakeholders were the key drivers in achieving the National Energy Conservation Award. The CEO of APSECM Kumara Reddy said that the State government has involved all the departments in promoting energy efficiency and constituted energy conservation cells with nodal officers in all departments.

“The State government has implemented several energy efficiency programmes in domestic, industry, agriculture including buildings. The State government has introduced Integrated Clean Energy Policy, AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (2024-29) along with other policies for MSMEs, electronics and food processing covering key demand sec-tors”, CEO APSECM said.

He further said ‘The APSECM has achieved major strides in the implementation of energy conservation building code (ECBC) in commercial buildings and promotion of energy conservation in residential buildings apart from energy ef-ficiency projects in Schools, Hospitals and ITI colleges. The State has already introduced energy efficiency tech-nologies in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, and in-troduced dedicated Energy Conservation Policy and final-ised State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP)’. Kumara Reddy thanked the BEE for their support to APSECM that helped to achieve good results in the area of energy efficiency.