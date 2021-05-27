Andhra Pradesh reports 18,285 new Coronavirus positive cases and 104 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing a fall from the last week. The state has been registering cases between 10,000 to 20,000 daily. According to the latest health bulletin, 16,167 new coronavirus cases reported out of 84,224 samples tested. The number of total cases has mounted to 16,43,557 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to covid has been increasing with a rapid speed registering approximately 100 cases daily. As many as 104 fatalities reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the toll to 10,531. While, 21,385 people have recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours, and the active cases stand at 1,86,782.



The district-wise data shows that Chittoor reports the highest number of cases with 2967 cases, followed by East Godavari with 2325 and Anantapur 1472 and the least number of cases reported in Vizianagaram 562.



