Andhra Pradesh reports 20,937 new cases and 104 deaths on Friday

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly reporting 20,000 cases every day. In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Friday, as many as 20,937 new cases reported in the state out of 92,231 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 15,42,079 cases.

Meanwhile, 104 people have been dead in the last twenty-four hours as on Friday morning due to dreadful virus taking the total deaths to 9904 while the recoveries has been increasing daily. About 20,811 people recovered from dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours and the active cases stand at 2,09,156 till date.

Going by the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 3475 cases followed by 3063 in Chittoor, 1886 in Visakhapatnam district respectively. Meanwhile, the state has so far conducted as many as 1.84 crore tests.







