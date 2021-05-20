Andhra Pradesh reports 22,610 new cases and 114 deaths 

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly reporting 20,000 cases every day. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Thursday, as many as 22,610 new cases reported in the state out of 1,01,281 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 15,21,142 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll has also increased and about 114 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours as on Thursday morning taking the total deaths to 9800 while the recoveries has been increasing daily. About 23,098 people recovered from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours and the active cases stand at 2,09,134 till date.



Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 3602 cases followed by 3185 in Chittoor, 1984 in Visakhapatnam district respectively. Meanwhile, the state has so far conducted as many as 1.83 crore tests



