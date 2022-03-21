Andhra Pradesh reports 37 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 37 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,19,267 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,730. On the other hand, as many as 42 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,04,031 and there are currently 506 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 17 new infections, followed by East Godavari 10, Chittoor 4 while Visakhapatnam has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.33 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 7,364 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1549 cases and 31 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







