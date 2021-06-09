Andhra Pradesh reports 8766 new coronavirus cases and 67 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing from the last two weeks. As many as 8766 cases have been reported on Wednesday and the deaths have seen a drastic fall reporting 67 fatalities in the last twenty four hours.

According to the health bulletin released a while ago, in the last 24 hours, 93,511 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 4872 were diagnosed with corona positive taking the total number of cases to 17,79,773.

Meanwhile, 12,292 people have recovered from the dreadful virus taking the total recoveries to 16,64,082. Currently 1,03,995 cases are active. As many as two crore people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.

Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 1980 cases followed by 974 in Chittoor 960 in Anantapur district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered least number of cases with 265.





