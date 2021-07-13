Andhra Pradesh: Rice Miller dupes farmers of Rs. 60 Cr, farmers protest at his house in Vijayawada

A rice miller allegedly dupes the farmers of Rs. 60 crore over the food grains. Pallavi Rice miller owner Viswanadham deceived the farmers from two Telugu states. Meanwhile, the victims have reached Viswanadham's house at Rama Mandir in Vijayawada. escapes by evading money from farmers. It is reported that Viswanadham has been escaping from the farmers without paying the debts.



The farmers of East Godavari, West Godavari districts, Nellore, Guntur, Prakasam, Kakinada, Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh, and Khammam and Suryapeta districts from Telangana are reported to have duped by the rice Miller. Pallavi rice mills have bought grain in the name of a rice mill business from farmers and earned about Rs. 60 crore was reported to have been evaded.



In 2015, Viswanadham agreed to pay Rs 25 crore to 54 farmers and traders who were in arrears. However, farmers are worried as Viswanath has locked his house.