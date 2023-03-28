Andhra Pradesh: RK Roja offer prayers at Simhachalam temple, flays TDP

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja said that the state has made great progress under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The minister visited Simhachalam Varaha Lakshminarasimha Swamy on Tuesday. She was welcomed by the executive officer of the temple, Trinatha Rao.



The minister performed special pujas in the sanctum sanctorum of the Swami and examined the power point of Prasad Scheme organized by Simhachal Devasthanam with Central Government funds.



Later she told the media that CM Jagan works like a family with MLAs and ministers and said party has won 45 MLC seats and is working responsibly. Minister Roja challenged Chandrababu, Achchennaidu and Balakrishna to contest in Visakha, Chittoor and Anantapur.

She said that a lot of effort has been put into the construction of cottages for the use of every devotee in Simhachalam Devasthanam.