Andhra Pradesh: Schools to run half-day for a month, says Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Half day schools: It is knew that the government of Andhra Pradesh has announced that schools in the state will start from November 2 and is planning accordingly. Meanwhile, Minister Adimulapu Suresh revealed the details. The state has made it clear that schools will reopen on November 2nd. In this context, the minister said that CM YS Jagan had directed the students to take special care of their health along with their studies.

However, after the schools started on November 2, it was first revealed that the schools would be run for half day for a month. Schools will be sanitized from time to time; and sanitizers will be made available in all schools," the minister said. It was revealed that in the wake of the corona epidemic, special classes will be conducted for students for 15 minutes on a regular basis on measures to be taken to protect them from covid, health care.

It is said that the classes would be held and the holidaya would be reduced in the wake of the delay in starting schools. He said learning hours would also be allotted to students during the holidays. The minister explained that steps are being taken to ensure that they remain at home and study. The Minister directed the officers to complete the work as soon as possible. The minister said that from December 1, classes for UG courses like engineering and other classes will be conducted.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has made a key announcement stating that the classes for the first year engineering, would begin in the respective universities from December 1 for those who enrolled in the relevant UG courses. AICTE has recently released a revised schedule. However, the admission process is yet to be completed in national level educational institutions like NIT, IIIT and IIT. With this, AICTE has recently decided to revise its academic schedule. Has released a statement to this effect.

On the other hand, Anil Kumar Singhal, chief secretary of the medical health department spoke to the media at the secretariat on Thursday and said that the children were asked to attend school only if their parents allow it.