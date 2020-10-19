Andhra Pradesh Schools will reopen from November 2: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy stated that the schools will reopen on November 2. He stated that in joyful and tranquil atmosphere, the pupils can learn in view of the completion of Naadu-Nedu works.

Along with Joint Collector Chekuri Keerthi, he conducted a review meeting through videoconference with MEOs and HMs on Naadu-Nedu works at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

He said that quality works have been completed under Naadu-Nedu programme. He said that Jagananna Vidyakanuka initiated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has caused immense joy to all children.

He said in view of the infrastructure facilities provided to the children in the schools he advised them to study hard to come up in life. He said the Naadu- Nedu works have gained national recognition. He also added that they didn't compromise on quality in executing works of Naadu– Nedu programme.