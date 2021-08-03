Andhra Pradesh: SEC begins exercise to conduct elections for leftover Local Bodies

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner is preparing for yet another election in the state. The State Election Commission is ready to hold elections for the remaining local bodies in the state. It is learned that the authorities have brought to the notice of SEC Nilam Sawhney that there are no problems in conducting elections in 11 municipalities including Srikakulam and Nellore Municipal Corporations. The state election commission has advised the authorities to go for elections provided that there are no court cases. The exercise will likely begin soon.



The municipal election results came in March. The ruling YSRCP won with an unprecedented majority. Anantapur district had swept in all districts except Tadipatri. Corporations, municipalities, and city panchayats have joined the ruling party account.



The government has created the posts of two Deputy Mayors and two Deputy Chairpersons in Corporations and Municipalities and the election process is also complete. The elections are likely to be held for the rest of the corporations and municipalities.



It is learned that in this context, Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney has directed the municipal authorities to submit a formal report to the State Election Commission on the preparations for the conduction of elections in the respective municipalities and municipal corporations. It was suggested that the report should mention the preparation of voter lists required for the conduct of elections, finalisation of reservations by wards and divisions.



The sources in the office of the state election commission said that the state election commission would assess the corona situation in the state and prepare appropriate action for the conduct of elections in the respective municipalities and municipal corporations.