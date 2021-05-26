Andhra Pradesh: Second dose of covaxin to be distributed from today in the state

Medical and Health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that the covaxin will be distributed in the state under the second dose on Wednesday and Thursday. He said that currently, 1,17,980 doses of covaxin are available of which 90,000 thousand will be delivered under the second dose. He was speaking at a press conference at the Medical Health Department headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

He said that the state has received 4.35 lakh doses of covishield from the Center. The state government has directly procured 12.74 lakh doses of covishield. "We are offering these to employees over the age of 45 who have been working in the field since Monday; covshield vaccines will be given under the first dose until June 15," he said.



He said the report on Krishnapatnam Anandaiah medicine is expected to come by Friday, which were sent to the lab in Hyderabad. "252 black fungus cases have been identified across the state. 900 amphotericin-B vials were delivered to the hospitals on Sunday / Monday and another 2,100 amphotericin-B vials were delivered to the hospitals on Tuesday," Anil Kumar Singhal said.



The medical and health secretary said that the government has took 767 metric tons of oxygen from the centre as a precaution in the wake of the storm. "We are currently using 650 metric tons of oxygen for all hospitals in combine and storing the rest of the oxygen for future use, " said Anil Kumar Singhal.

