Andhra Pradesh: Second instalment of YSR Cheyutha scheme credited to beneficiaries account

YSR Cheyutha Scheme: It is knew that the YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing various welfare schemes in the state right from its inception as the government. In this backdrop, the second instalment of YSR Cheyutha scheme was launched on Thursday at the office of the Panchayati Raj Commissionerate in Tadepalli. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana and Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi were present on the occasion. Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj, said, "In the first phase of' YSR Cheyuta ', Rs. 4,000 crore was deposited in their accounts and as part of the second installment, we are providing Rs 510.01 crore to 2.72 lakh women,"

He said it would benefit SC, ST, BC and minority women between the ages of 40 and 60. "We are providing financial assistance of Rs 75,000 for four years at a rate of Rs 18,750 per annum," he said. It was suggested that women should take advantage of this scheme. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the scheme was a boon for women and was doing a great service to women. He said the government was signing MoUs with leading companies to help women.



On August 12, Chief Minister YS Jagan transferred cash to the accounts of 21,00,189 BC, SC, ST and minority women under YSR Cheyutha scheme. The government gave time for leftover beneficiaries to apply and assured of providing financial aid to all the eligibility. The state government today transferred Rs 510.01 crore to the accounts of 2,72,005 eligible women who have applied.