Andhra Pradesh: Service rules likely to be provided for Village and ward secretariat employees

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another crucial decision regarding the village and ward secretariats that he has ambitiously brought up. Ajay Jain, chief secretary, village and ward secretariats, said there was a need to formulate service rules for staff serving the people through the secretariats and provide them with employment benefits. A meeting was held on Thursday at the Commissionerate of Village and Ward Secretariats in Vijayawada Autonagar.

Village and ward secretariat staff discussed service rules, leave rules, probation, employee health plan, compassionate appointments, service book management, training, training related tests, departmental tests, dress code. The respective departments are expected to launch the service books by March 30. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Narayana Bharath Gupta, Commissioner, Village and Ward Secretariats.

On the other hand, the Employees Federation has asked the Chief Minister to increase the salaries of the staff of the village and ward secretariats. The letter was written on Thursday to implement the Junior Assistant Pay Scale as per the 2015 PRC. The service register was also asked to be set up. "We go to the zonal office five days a month and need to provided FTA, TA facilities. They urged to lift the ban on transfers of female employees and demanded that they be transferred closer to the place of residence. The federation further asked to provide weekly off to the sanitation department and support the families who died in the road accidents.