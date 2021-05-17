Andhra Pradesh: Six Black Fungus cases reported in Prakasam district

Black Fungus in Andhra Pradesh: The new black fungus is disturbing the people who are already living in fear with the coronavirus second wave. Black fungus poses a threat to those infected and recovering. Meanwhile, Black fungus has been reported in Prakasam district all of a sudden when the people were in sigh of relief with no cases have been registered so far except. One in the district center and five in Markapuram were infected with black fungus. The use of steroids for the treatment of covid seems to have caused this side effect.

However, even if they do not know how to provide the right treatment for the disease, Private hospitals have started business by cashing in on the fears of the victims. Some allege that the district authorities are acting as if they are not aware of the exploitation of private hospitals.

The government of Andhra Pradesh is taking steps to curb corona expansion in AP. With the curfew imposed in the state ending tomorrow, CM Jagan will hold a key meeting for further action. The CM will conduct a review with the sub-committee and ministers on Corona for a while. The virus is still circulating despite a strict curfew on the corona building.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly, In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Sunday, as many as 24,171 new cases reported in the state out of 94,550 samples tested taking the total number of cases mounted to 14,32,596 cases. The death toll has also increased with 101 fatal cases in the last twenty-four hours, as on Sunday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 9372. while the recoveries have been growing daily. About 21,101 people recovered from the dreadful virus and the active cases stand at 2,10,431 to date.



