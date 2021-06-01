Andhra Pradesh: Six rowdy sheeters held for creating ruckus in a birthday party in Penamaluru

Konduri Manikanta alias KTM Pandu, who was provoked by the gang war in the city last year once again created a stir in the city. Penamaluru police on Sunday arrested a Pandu with information that he was terrorising the public with deadly weapons along with friends on a hundred-foot road in Kannur. Six gang members were arrested along with Pandu on Monday and produced in court. On May 30 last year, a gang war broke out between rowdy sheeter Thota Sandeep and KTM Pandu friends near the Padamata Pappulamillu Center. Both factions attacked each other with knives, rods, and blades.

Tota Sandeep was injured in the attack and died on May 31 at a hospital. Police have opened a rowdysheet against 40 people from both sides in the case. Cases have been registered under sections 302, 307, 188 and 269 of the IPC under the covid‌-19 Act against the main accused Pandu and all the others in connection with Sandeep's death. Pandu, who has been in jail ever since, was released on conditional bail in January this year. Pandu was in Pamarru for three months after the court ruled he should not enter the city for three months.

He later stayed in Ramalayam Street in Sanath Nagar after asking the court to allow him to stay in the city for treatment. It was during this time that he was exposed to illicit earnings. 20 days ago, Pandu and his followers went to Visakhapatnam and brought marijuana. He is involved in the sale of cannabis in various parts of the city, including the suburbs of Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, on last Wednesday on the occasion of birthday of rowdysheeter‌ Manikanta's friend Koneru Raja, Pandu took marijuana along with alcohol at celebrations with his friends. Later, Koneru uploaded a video on Facebook of Raja being beaten with a knife by others along with Pandu.

On Sunday, Pandu along with his friends wandered around with deadly weapons and tried to reach a settlement when the Penamaluru police arrested them on a hundred feet road in Kannur with information. Along with Pandu from Sanath Nagar, Koneru Raja, Praveen, Tirumalashetti Nagaraju, Sappa Darga Rao and Sheikh Ghalib of Vijayawada were arrested two large swords, 8 small swords and 15 kg of cannabis seized. They were arrested on Monday and produced in court, where they were remanded, said CI M Satyanarayana. As many as seven cases have been registered in Vijayawada city including one murder, one attempted murder case in Padamata PS against Pandu.