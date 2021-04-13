Andhra Pradesh: Son kills father over property disputes in Madanapalle

In a shocking incident, a man has murdered his father for not giving him a share in the property. The incident took place in Madanapalle. According to Two Town Circle Inspector Narasimhalu and SI Babu, Kundani Bhaskar alias Shavala Bhaskar aged 53 of local Chalapathirao colony was living by making funerals. He has 9 wives and 14 children. Bhaskar went to jail after killing his eighth wife Usharani, 12 years ago. After being out for a while, he married Adamma of Kalakada. However, the children did not care of him.

In this context, the second wife, Prabhavati's son Dinesh (23), forced the father to divide his share of the 8 cent property in his father's name in Chalapathirao Colony. The father said that he would come to Madanapalle soon and talk about it that day. Arriving in Madanapalle on Sunday night, Bhaskar saw Dinesh alone in his old house in Chalapathirao Colony and went with his followers to discuss the distribution of property.

The accused Dinesh was outraged at his father for not agreeing to divide the property and attacked him with a knife and slit his throat. He fled thinking his father was dead due to severe bleeding. After recovering for a while, Bhaskar went to another son in Ramnagar and lost consciousness. They rushed him to the district hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. After receiving the information, the CI and SI reached the hospital and conducted a preliminary inquiry and inquiring about the incident investigated.