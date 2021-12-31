Andhra Pradesh: Son kills mother for refusing him the gold jewellery in Kadapa

The horrific incident took place in the Obulavaripalli mandal of Kadapa district where a son killed his mother for the gold jewellery. According to locals and police, Ramaiah and Narasamma, 47 of Sivasankarapuram village in the Obulavaripalle mandal have a daughter and a son. Son Nagraj was addicted to alcohol and had quarrels with family members. In the meanwhile, the accused's wife also left for her mother's house.



Against this backdrop, he asked his wife to come back to his house to which she asked for the release of gold jewellery that is mortgaged. Subsequently, Nagraj asked his mother for gold who refused to do. Nagraj who was outraged over it, killed his mother Narasamma by hitting her on the head.

Upon learning the matter, the police rushed to the spot and examined it. They registered a case and investigating it further.