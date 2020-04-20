Andhra Pradesh: SP Siddharth Kaushal inspects red zone areas in Chirala

Chirala: Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Sunday inspected the red zone areas in Chirala, He also distributed essential commodities to the police personnel performing duties for the last 25 days.

The SP inspected the red zone areas at Perala, Mosque Centre and Salman Centre under Chirala Municipal limits, Nawab Pet Panchayat, Kunkalamarri village which were also declared as containment zones. He issued orders and gave suggestions on strict enforcement of lockdown. He directed the policemen to take strong security measures to restrict the movement of people in red zone areas in Chirala as five persons tested positive for coronavirus.

He also asked the polciemen to take effective security measures in Kunkalamarri village and its surrounding areas as four persons tested positive for coronavirus. Siddharth appealed to the people to cooperate with the police and stay at homes until May 3.

The SP said as many as 67 cases had been registered against 230 persons for violating the lockdown retrictions and regulations. Later he visited Chirala one town police station and distributed 25 kg rice, cooking oil packets and other provisions to 120 police personnel ranging from Home Guard to ASI rank.

The Chirala DSP T Jayarama Subbareddy, AR DSP A Raghavendra Rao, Chirala I Town Inspector G Nagamalleswara Rao, II Town Inspector MD Shaik Feroz, Chirala Rural Inspector T Venkateswarlu and others participated.