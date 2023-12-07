Andhra Pradesh: Special teams formed to assess crop loss caused by Cyclone Michaung

AMARAVATI : The special teams from the agriculture and horticulture departments, along with the revenue department, have been formed to estimate the crop loss caused by the floods due to the cyclone Michaung. These teams will conduct field trips once the floodwaters recede and finalise the crop loss estimates by the third week of the month, and compensation will be distributed by the end of the month or in the first week of January, 2024.

In the Kharif season, a total of 64.35 lakh acres of agricultural and 28.94 lakh acres of horticultural crops were sown. Due to the monsoon conditions, 14.91 lakh acres of crops in seven districts have already been damaged. Out of the remaining area, 17 lakh acres have been harvested, and 14.37 lakh acres are ready for cutting. Unfortunately, the recent rains caused by the effect of Cyclone Michaung have further increased the worries of farmers, with about 80,000 acres of crops being inundated and over one lakh acres of ready-to-harvest crops being eroded.

The affected crops include rice, chilli, cotton, maize, and groundnut. CM YS Jagan mohan Reddy has been reviewing the situation and has issued orders to support the farmers in all possible ways. Officials from the agriculture and horticulture departments, along with staff from RBK, have been visiting the fields and providing continuous support to the farmers.