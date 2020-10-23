Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam Jawan dies in a shoot-out at Arunachal Pradesh border

Assam Rifles Jawan Bongu Babu Rao of Vajrapukottur village in Srikakulam district was martyred while fighting terrorists on the border as part of national defense. Babu Rao, a soldier in the Assam Rifles, was killed in a shootout with militants on the Arunachal Pradesh border. The authorities have reportedly informed the family members on Wednesday night. The body of Jawan Babu Rao, who was shot dead by militants, was brought to Visakhapatnam on a special flight on Thursday afternoon later the body was brought to their hometown in the evening with a bike rally from Kashibugga over Akkupalli. The family members mourned after seeing the dead body of Babu Rao.

With the death of Babu Rao, tragic scenes took place in the hometown Vajrapukottur. Many locals and young people were moved to tears by recalling the memories of their association with him. Meanwhile, Babu Rao's funeral will be held on Friday, family members said. Local SI Kuna Govinda Rao said the funeral would be conducted with military formalities.

It is revealed that Babu Rao's father Purushotham is also an army retired employee who died three years ago. He has three sons, the eldest son being an Army employee. The second son, Babu Rao, is serving in the Assam Rifles and the youngest son works as an engineer. Babu Rao who married in February was been at home for long time before he joined his duties. Within a week of completing the quarantine and taking up his duties, he was martyred in a terrorist firing.