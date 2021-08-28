Andhra Pradesh SSC: Grading goes

Amaravati: The State government has dispensed with the existing grading system in Class 10 examinations and reintroduced the system of awarding marks, considering the difficulties being faced for admission and recruitment. The government issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

It may be noted that the AP government introduced the relative grading system for Class 10 public examinations from March 2010 onwards on par with the CBSE pattern of awarding grades. The government introduced absolute grading system in place of relative grading system in 2011. The grading system has been implemented up to SSC public examinations of March 2019.

However, no grades have been awarded in SSC public examinations in March 2020 due to cancellation of the examinations in the light of Covid situation in the State.

A high-power committee was constituted for the purpose of evolving a procedure for declaration of results of SSC public examinations conducted in June 2021.

As per the recommendations of the high-power committee, the Director of School Education has submitted a proposal for awarding marks instead of grades, as difficulties are being faced for admission and recruitment since a large number of students are securing similar grades. Basing on the reports submitted by the Director of School Education, the State government issued orders.