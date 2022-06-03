Andhra Pradesh: SSC results tomorrow

Guntur: SSC Public Examinations-2022 results will be released at 11 am on June 4 in Vijayawada, according to director of government exams D Devananda Reddy. In a statement, he said, special chief secretary, education, B Rajasekhar, will release the SSC results to media at R&B Office, MG Road.

As soon as results are released, the students may download their short memos from the internet.. The officials are making all the arrangements to upload the results and marks memos of the students. Spot valuation and marks list preparation have been almost completed, it is learnt.