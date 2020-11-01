Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day: YS Jagan hoists national flag, extends greetings

On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received the police salute at an event held at the camp office in Tadepalli at 9.00 am on Sunday and hoisted the national flag and later, tributes were paid to the Telugu Thalli and Potti Sriramulu. The celebrations were held following the coronavirus rules and regulations. Earlier, CM YS Jagan on Saturday wished the people of the state on the occasion of State Formation Day and issued a statement on Saturday stating that "the sacrifices of other freedom fighters, including Potti Sriramulu, are inspiring; while remembering the sacrifices of the greats, let us inspire from them and move forward with dedication and commitment for the welfare and development of the state."

Later after the completion of the program at chief minister camp house, the celebrations of state formation day were started in the respective districts. The district ministers and the ministers in charge of the district will hoist the national flag in the respective districts and will hold a video conference with the district collectors and SPs.

Meanwhile, Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan who greeted Andhra Pradesh people in the ocassion said that the happy life of the people is the key to success for any government; we want to see the fruits of development reach everyone. The Raj Bhavan issued a statement to this effect on Saturday. The statement reads that the government is implementing several welfare and development schemes for the poor. The government should continue with the policies implemented for the people as a priority. In his message, the Governor said, "I want the state government to achieve great success in realizing the dreams of the common man."

On the other hand, the government has ordered all teachers to attend school today to mark the state's forward day.