Andhra Pradesh state has trapped in debts, alleges MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju alleged that the YSRCP government had turned Andhra Pradesh into debts. He questioned whether it was necessary to build three new ports in the debt-ridden state and opined that government has to take further loans for the construction of these ports.



MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju demurred that what more the government would sell to build the ports. He questioned how far it is good to issue tenders for inexperienced pharmaceutical company to build the ports.

Raghuram Krishnam Raju took a jibe at the government saying that it was ridiculous for the YSRCP government to give assurances that new hospitals would be built without improving the existing ones.

He accused the government of filing atrocity cases against him with false sections. He said he had complained to the Lok Sabha Speaker about this and asserted that soon he would lodge a complaint with Home Minister Amit Shah.