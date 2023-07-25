Andhra Pradesh: Streams in Tiruvuru overflowing due to heavy rains

Live
Amid heavy rains, the Katleru, Edulla, Padamati, Gurrapu, Vipla, and Konda streams in the Tiruvuru constituency of the NTR district are overflowing
Amid heavy rains, the Katleru, Edulla, Padamati, Gurrapu, Vipla, and Konda streams in the Tiruvuru constituency of the NTR district are overflowing as the flood water coming from above. At Vinagadapa in Gampalagudem mandal, the Katleru stream was flowing over the bridge and the traffic on that route was stopped.
Also, the flood water of Edulla stream is flowing three feet from the bridge on Tiruvuru-Akkapalem road due to which traffic on this route was disrupted. On the other hand, the Alugu River is flowing on the Tiruvuru-Kokilampadu road.
The details of rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours across the Tiruvur constituency are as follows. A. Kondur 17.54 cm, Vissannapet 18.42 cm, Tiruvuru 7.6 cm, Gampalagudem 4.64 cm respectively.
