Andhra Pradesh: Student commits suicide in Nuzvid IIIT over depression

In a tragic incident, Nuzvid IIIT student Mandala Ramunaidu (16) committed suicide by stabbing himself on Thursday. Ramanaidu of PUC first year student of Darmasinghe of Gurla mandal of Vizianagaram District staying at the I2 Hostel in the campus. He went to classes on Thursday morning and had lunch in the mess in the afternoon.



Meanwhile, at 3.30 pm, the security personnel are preparing the rooms on the third floor for the second year engineering students who will be coming to IIIT on the 4th of this month.

At that moment they found Ramunaidu hanging in the room and immediately informed authorities.

Arriving at Triple IT on the 25th of last month and committed suicide on Thursday. The deceased's mother was expired recently and survived with father and sister.

He is thought to have been in depression of leaving father and sister. Hence he had come to the college on February 25 instead of February 13.