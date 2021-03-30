Andhra Pradesh surpasses job scheme target

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh stands in third place in utilising maximum amount of NREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme). The state is ahead in providing mandays under the scheme for financial year 2020-21.

It achieved more than the target of providing 25.43 crore mandays by March 29 as against the target of 25.25 crore mandays fixed by the Central government by spending Rs 10,170 crore till Monday, excluding Rs 3,965 crore towards skilled wages and material component.

With the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, employment was provided to migrant workers during Covid pandemic. The state government provided job cards to 6.35 lakh migrant workers and activated 7.36 lakh job cards.

In addition, it also linked the construction of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and milk chilling centres to NREGS and sanctioned Rs 9,871 crore. Giving priority to improving greenery, the state government provided assistance to 37,870 farmers for developing horticulture.

On the other hand, the state government took up plantation in a big way under NREGS by plating 42.83 lakh saplings on both sides of the roads, 34 lakh saplings in schools, 16.69 lakh saplings in housing layouts. Removal of silt in tanks and water conservation measures were also taken up under the NREGS.

Minister for panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the state government aims to achieve 26 crore mandays by March 31.