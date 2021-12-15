Andhra Pradesh: Suspense continues over PRC, YS Jagan likely to meet employees union today

The suspense continues over the PRC in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who held talks with the unions, brought their views to the attention of CM Jagan and the latter is likely to meet the unions today. Government consultations with the unions on the PRC have reached a final stage. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who met the unions, got to know their views and objections and explained the situation of the government to them. Sajjala also said the government was ready to address the problems of the employees.

The pesident of the Secretariat Employees union Venkatrami Reddy said that the recommendations of the officers' committee were not in line with the expectations of the employees. He urged that fitment of not less than 34 percent should be given to the employees and made clear that fitment of less than IR will not be accepted. However, he pinned hopes on CM Jagan that the employees will give the fitment as requested.

After the Secretariat Employees Union, Sajjala had a meeting with the leaders of AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati unions and asked to accept the report given by CS on PRC who refused. They made it clear that the report given by CS was not acceptable to them. They asked to implement the Ashutosh Mishra PRC report and demanded to give 55 percent fitment. It was clarified that the movement will continue until 71 guarantees are implemented. Sajjala met CM Jagan after talks with the unions and explained their views to YS Jagan. CM YS Jagan is likely to meet the unions today. Authorities said a final decision on the PRC would be announced after the meeting.