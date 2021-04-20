Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders celebrate Chandrababu's birthday at NTR Bhavan and in Vijayawada

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's birthday celebrations were held at the TDP headquarters NTR Bhavan. The party leaders had cut the cake and wished Chandrababu Naidu. Leaders revealed that Chandrababu, who has been in politics for 40 years, has turned 72 years old. They hailed Chandrababu as the man who worked tirelessly for the state and hoped that the Chandrababu-led Telugu Desam Party would need to return to power if Andhra Pradesh was to get back on track.



They recalled that the state, which was set up in a situation where even salaries could not be paid to employees with bifurcation has come onto track after Naidu became the chief minister. Former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad, MLCs TD Janardhan, Ashok Babu, spokesperson Pattabhi and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu's birthday celebrations were held at the office of MLC Buddha Venkanna in Vijayawada West constituency. Former Chairman of the Police Housing Board Nagul Meera participated in the event, cut a cake and wished Chandrababu a happy birthday. MLC Buddha Venkanna said that development of the weaker sections of the society was possible with the Telugu Desam Party only and that it will be possible for the state to walk on the path of development only under the leadership of Chandrababu.