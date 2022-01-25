Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLC Ashok Babu booked for providing fake information to govt.

The CID has registered a case against TDP MLC Ashok Babu alleging that Ashok Babu had given false information to government while working as an ACTO in the past. The case was registered that he had given false information without his service record. The case was registered on the charge of giving fake B. Com certificates.



Cases have been registered not only for tampering with records by giving false information but also for allegedly providing details of education as fake in an election affidavit. A case has been registered against Ashok Babu under Section 477A, ​​465,420.

It is learned that a case was registered against Ashok Babu in the Lokayukta in 2021 and the Lokayukta has issued directions to hand over the case to the CID.