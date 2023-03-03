Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLC Bachula Arjunudu passes away, Naidu pays tribute

TDP MLC and Krishna District Gannavaram Constituency Incharge Bachula Arjunudu (65) passed away on Thursday. He suffered a massive heart attack in the early morning of January 28 and was admitted to a private hospital in Vijayawada. The family members said that since then, Arjunudu's health condition worsened and he breathed his last in the hospital.



Bachula Arjunudu from Machilipatnam held the responsibilities as the joint president of Krishna district in TDP. He is currently serving as an MLC and in charge of TDP Gannavaram for two and a half years. His tenure as MLC will end on 25th of this month. He has a wife and two sons.

The body of MLC Bachula Arjunudu, who died while undergoing treatment in the hospital, was brought to the TDP office in Gannavaram on Thursday night. TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to Arjunudu and condoled the death of Arjunudu. Later, they visited Bachula's family members. MP Kesineni Nani, former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao, many former ministers and former MLAs paid tribute to Arjunudu body.

Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer expressed deep condolences over the death of MLC Bachula Arjunudu. He tweeted about this.