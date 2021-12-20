Andhra Pradesh: Temperatures decline in the state, Chintapalli records lowest of 5.8 degrees

Temperatures in the state are declining day by day due to the northeast winds blowing over Rayalaseema along with the low altitude north winds blowing along with the coastal areas. The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department officials said the temperatures in many parts of the state will drop to 3–5 degrees in the next ten days.



The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 10 degrees, especially in the western parts of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Rayalaseema. Cold winds and heavy snowfall have made it difficult for people to get on the roads until 9 am.







Meanwhile, temperatures in Visakhapatnam are dropping day by day. In Chintapalli a temperature of 5.8 degrees was recorded and 9.6 degrees in Araku Valley and 10 degrees in Minumuluru.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at less than six degrees Celsius and heavy fog appears during the day. The IMD has warned of severe cold waves in Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Gujarat, and northern Rajasthan for the next four days.

