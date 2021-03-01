Andhra Pradesh: Tensions high at Renigunta airport amid Chandrababu's protest in Chittoor tour

Tensions were high at Renigunta airport amid TDP chief Chandrababu's visit to Chittoor district. Police prevented Chandrababu from traveling as part of covid rules. With this, Chandrababu stayed at the airport and tensions erupted as a large number of TDP cadre arrived at the airport. Chandrababu was angry with the police for blocking his visit.



Chandrababu expressed anguish that why Tirupati SP and the Collector were not allowing him to visit Tirupati. He said that police have stopped him despite telling him that he would explain to the media why he had come for the Chittoor tour. He protested by sitting on the ground at the airport.

Narasimha Prasad, the leader of Railway Koduru constituency, who had come to meet Chandrababu, was detained by the police. Meanwhile, the TDP leaders who arrived at the airport were arrested by the police and shifted to the police station. Renigunta police have issued notices to Chandrababu warning that they will take them into custody if he violates the rules.

Earlier, police have placed several TDP leaders under house arrest as part of precautionary measures in the wake of Chandrababu's visit. Police arrested former minister Amaranath Reddy in Palamaner, MLC Dorababu in Chittoor, TDP president Pulivarthi Nani in Chittoor district, TDP leader Narsimha Yadav in Tirupati, and former MLA Sugunamma.