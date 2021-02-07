Andhra Pradesh: Threatening officials is against the constitution, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Former minister and leader of opposition in legislative council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that influencing voters and threatening officials was unconstitutional. The minister, who is associated with panchayats, was incensed at how he was interfering in the panchayat elections. He decried on Panchayat minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy over the comments made on SEC and officials every day to influence the elections.

He said that the ministers are also said to be public-servants en expressed anguish over the threatening statements of minister while nominations are being filed. Yanamala termed it as violation of the Electoral Code.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the ministers itself had provided an opportunity for the SEC to intervene in the affairs of the ministers. He clarified that the SEC has the power to take action against those who violate the code, be it a minister or a party worker.

He debunked how ministers promoted forced unanimous polls. He was incensed that he was committing such acts to win the elections. He questioned YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the funds released in the last 20 months after he took over as Chief Minister. He accused that the YSRCP supporters will loot the funds in the future if they win.