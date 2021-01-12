Andhra Pradesh: Three dead in RTC bus and auto collision in Kadapa district

Road accidents are increasing day by day with many innocent people are being forced into road accidents that happen every day due to negligence and over-speeding of motorists. A road accident took place in Kadapa district on Tuesday in which three people were killed and several others were injured.

The accident occurred at Muddanur BSNL office in Kadapa district. The accident took place when the RTC bus collided with an auto that was travelling from Muddanur to Chinna Dudyala village when it collided with an RTC bus plying at Pulivendula to Proddatur.

Upon learning of the matter, locals and police reached the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police who registered the case are investigating. However, no matter how many steps the police take to prevent road accidents, many road accidents happening every day.