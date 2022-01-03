Andhra Pradesh: Three dead one after the other in Sattenapalle of Guntur district

A tragic incident struck in Gudipudi SC Colony of Sattenapalle of Guntur district where Chintalapudi Chinnacharles (45) of Gudipudi village died in a road accident near Hyderabad and his body was brought to Gudipudi SC Colony. The deceased had a wife and two sons.



Following the news of Charles' death, the deceased's brother's aunt Sarimalla Nagaratnamma (67) of Thangedumalli of Prakasan district came to Gudipudi village. She died of a heart attack after seeing the corpse as she could not digest it.



The woman's body was shifted to Prakasam district. Meanwhile, Modugula Jojibabu (35) of SC Colony died due to illness. Tragic scenes struck in the colony as three people were died.