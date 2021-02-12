Andhra Pradesh: Three girls drowned to death in Sagileru canal in Prakasam

In a tragic incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, three girls were killed when they accidentally fell into a canal with which the tragic scenes appeared in the families of the victims. Going into the details of the incident, Pedda Venkata Subbaiah and Chinna Venkata Subbayya from Veethamusarapalle village in Giddaluru mandal of Prakasam district are staying in Bangalore running a mess. Their daughters Deepti (13) and Supriya (13) are studying in the sixth class there.

They have been in their hometown ever since the mess closed last year due to the coronavirus. Agriculture is the main source of livelihood here. A few days ago, their relative Koonapalli Sushmita (10) from Khajipeta village in Kadapa district came to their house.

In this backdrop, the kids all went out for playing on Thursday evening. However, they accidentally fell into Sagileru canal when they. The boy who was there at the time informed those nearby while the locals reached there and tried to save the girls. The three girls who fell into the canal were pulled out and rushed to Giddaluru Government Hospital.