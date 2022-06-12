Andhra Pradesh: Three of a family drowned in Pothayyapeta beach in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident , three persons were drowned while going for a sea bath at Pothayapeta in NGR Puram panchayat in the Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam. According to JR Puram police and local fishermen, Gadam Papayamma and Gadam Krishna, both from Ramachandrapuram village in Kovvada panchayat in the mandal, were visited by their son-in-law Tirupati Ganesh along with his wife Eshwaramma and two children two weeks ago. His hometown is Bhimili in Visakhapatnam.



Ganesh left his wife and children in Kowdah and left for Vizag the next day. Again on Saturday morning, he came to Ramachandrapuram with his niece Deevena. In the evening seven family members went for fun to the beach in Pothayyapeta. Everything was spent merrily for a while.

On reaching the shore, Tirupati Ganesh (32), Tirupati Manasa (9) and niece Vanamamala Deevena (18) were suddenly lost. The fishermen were informed and started searching for those who have been drowned. However, there is no use and the drowned were not found. JR Puram SI G.Rajesh informed the superiors.