Andhra Pradesh: Three youth drowned to death in Guntur district

A tragic incident took place during the Maha Shivratri festival in Guntur district where three youth who went for swimming for fun have drowned to death. The dead included two young women and a young man. Police with the help of swimmers recovered three bodies.



Going into the details, Ayesha, Heena and Faizal Khan attended a function in Vinukonda town. After attending the function, they went to Gundlakamma Vagu near Inavolu village which is the Nuzendla Mandal. While having fun walking down the river the three fell into a huge pit and got lost.

The trio after being trapped in a ditch. After receiving information about this, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies with the help of swimmers and taken to the Vinukonda Government Hospital for postmortem.