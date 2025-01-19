22 Maoist militia members surrender

Kothagudem : A friendly meeting with the relatives of Maoists who turned themselves in during the past year was held under the direction of District SP Rohith Raju here on Saturday during which 22 Maoist party militia members from the Errapalli RPC in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, turned themselves in.

According to the SP, these militia members gave up after being drawn in by the Telangana State govern-ment’s rehabilitation programme. In addition to the SP, Bhadrachalam ASP Vikrant Kumar Singh and Additional SP Operations Pankaj Paritosh took part in the training.

The families of 36 Maoist party mem-bers who had surrendered in the previous year received essential supplies.

The SP stated during the event that the police force will always support the Maoists who have turned themselves in. According to him, the police department is taking charge of making sure that people who have turned themselves in receive the prizes that the Telangana government has provided them right away. He also urged the people of Bhadradri Kothagudem district who are anonymous to give up and lead a tranquil life with their loved ones.

According to him, the district police department is constantly available to the tribe members who reside in isolated agency regions and is trying to offer transportation, medical care, and education. According to him, efforts are underway to guarantee employment and the provision of essential services for the young people residing and learning in the district’s Maoist-affected districts. He declared that they would address the issue of caste certificate issuance with the government and district collector and take action to find a quick solution.