Andhra Pradesh: Tiger cubs spotted in Nandyal leaving villagers in panic

Tension grips in Peddagummadapuram, Kothapalli mandal of Nandyal district after the cubs of Tiger spotted in Sunday morning. The incident has created a stir locally.



These cubs were spotted by a young man who is passing by the road to attend nature calls on Sunday morning. The man who observed four cubs there left the spot out of fear of Tiger and informed the villagers.



However, the tiger cubs were brought and kept in a room and informed the forest officials. It is known that the Tigers are coming from the forests to the suburbs of Nallamala village creating panic people of the surrounding villages. are getting worried.



The latest incident where the Tiger cubs spotted has created commotion.