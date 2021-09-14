Andhra Pradesh: TikTok couple dupes a man of Rs. 44 lakh in East Godavari, arrested

The cheating incident was reported in Gokavaram of East Godavari district, where a couple who got popular through TikTok videos duped a man of Rs. 44 lakh under the pretext of sending his daughter abroad. The incident came to light late.



Going into details, the couple Mamidala Sridhar and Cherukumilli Gayatri collected Rs. 44 lakh from a man Gauri Shankar from Gokavaram of East Godavari promising that they would help his daughter send abroad for higher studies. Later, the couple who could not deliver their promise has been hiding.

The victim who got suspicious over the couple asked for a refund of the money he paid. With this, the couple switched off their mobile phones. The victims registered a case against the two accused at the Gokavaram police station.

The police who arrested the accused said they were produced in court and were remanded for 15 days. The couple has said to be targeted students in the name of abroad studies. Several victims lodged complaints at Rajahmundry and Kirlampudi police stations as well.