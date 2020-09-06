Andhra Pradesh to 15,000 teachers posts through mega DSC: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said the state government is spending Rs 1,700 crores under the Naadu- Nedu scheme to provide qualitative education.



Inspecting the ongoing works under the Naadu-Nedu scheme at Municipal high school in Kadapa city on Saturday, he said under the scheme, the government has proposed to provide infrastructure facilities like toilets, running water, fans, round the clock power supply, compound wall etc for all schools. He said that ongoing works would be completed by September-end.

Asserting that the government committed to improve educational standards, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch Jagananna Vidyadeevana on October 5. He said under the scheme, one bag, books, three pair of dresses, shoes, socks, would be distributed for every student studying in government schools.

Admitting there was scarcity of teachers in government schools, he said to overcome it, the Chief Minister has agreed to recruit 15,000 teacher posts through mega DSC soon. He urged the parents to extend their cooperation to government for organising more schemes for the benefit of students. Municipal commissioner Lavanna and others were present.