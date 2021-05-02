Andhra Pradesh to fetch 120 metric tonnes of Oxygen from Odisha through flights

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Medical and Health Minister Alla Nani said that the state government was taking steps to bring 120 metric tonnes of oxygen to the state by flights from Angul in Odisha.



He was speaking to media on Saturday in Kakinada in East Godavari district. At the state level, about 25 per cent of medical oxygen is known to be wasted. We are taking strong measures to prevent this.



He said Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the repair of oxygen pipes. The minister said a Covid Care Center was being set up for every revenue division in the state.



This will reduce the pressure on Covid hospitals, he said. He warned that strict action would be taken against private hospitals for violating fees.