Andhra Pradesh to press for solution to bifurcation issues

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh will be demanding setting up of a system to address its concerns over implementation and resolution of all bifurcation issues effectively and without much delay at the upcoming Southern Zonal Council Meeting scheduled for September 3 at Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to prepare a note on such a comprehensive mechanism. He opined that Andhra Pradesh had suffered a lot financially after losing a capital city like Hyderabad, and said that it was suffering even more with the delay in resolving the bifurcation issues.

He instructed the officials to raise the Polavaram issue at the meeting and ask the Centre to release sufficient funds for completing the project.

The Chief Minister said that he would not be attending the meeting due to the death anniversary of his father Y S Rajashekara Reddy. The delegation would be led by finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. In this regard, the officials had placed 19 items on the agenda that were to be addressed at the Council meeting.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, agriculture special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, municipal administration, urban development department special CS Y Srilakshmi, energy department special CS K Vijayanand, finance special CS SS Rawat, industries special CS Karikala Valaven, principal secretary transport MT Krishnababu, principal secretary water resources Shasibhushan Kumar, GAD ex-officio principal secretary L Premachandra Reddy, planning secretary G Vijay Kumar, law secretary G Satya Prabhakar Rao, principal secretary for home Parish Kumar Gupta and other senior officials were present.