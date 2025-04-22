Live
Andhra Pradesh to receive rains for next three days
The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued a significant weather forecast indicating a mix of sunshine and rain across the Telugu states over the next three days. While one region basks in sunlight, unseasonal rains are predicted to occur simultaneously.
The forecast highlights a persistent north-south trough extending from northwestern Bihar to the Gulf of Mannar, currently hovering at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level. This trough affects areas including Chhattisgarh, east Vidarbha, Telangana, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, south and south-west winds are blowing in the lower tropospheric region.
Specifically, the weather predictions for the upcoming days in the state are as follows:
Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected in one or two locations in North Coast Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. These conditions may bring thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds of 30-40 km/h.
Similar weather patterns are anticipated in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh with light to moderate rains or thundershowers expected in one or two areas across the same period. Thunderstorms may also produce lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 km/h.
Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at one or two places in Rayalaseema on Tuesday through Thursday, with thunderstorms and strong winds expected as well.
It is noteworthy that Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will face hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather for the next four days. Maximum temperatures are projected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius before experiencing a slight decrease.
Residents are advised to remain vigilant due to the unpredictable weather conditions and take necessary precautions against the thunderstorms.