Andhra Pradesh to receive rains today and tomorrow, check the details here

The AP Disaster Management Agency said moderate to light rains are expected in Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, YSR, Sri Sathyasai and Anantapur districts on Friday and scattered light to moderate rain is expected in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Saturday.



Heavy rains are expected in Alluri Sitaramaraju, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam districts on Friday. Also, heavy rains are expected in East Godavari, Eluru, Kakinada, Krishna, NTR, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts.

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall was recorded on Thursday in sever areas withe 72.6 mm in Komarada of Parvathipuram Manyam district, 62 in Rajahmundry of East Godavari district, 55.4 in Peddapuram of Kakinada district, 55 in Guntur, 49.6 in Podili of Prakasam district, 45.4 in Merakamudiam of Vizianagaram district, 44.6 in Palakonda of Parvathipuram Manyam district, 44.6 in Palakonda of Srikakulam district. 42.2 and 40.8 mm in Poosapatirega of Vizianagaram district respectively.