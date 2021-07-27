Andhra Pradesh to spend Rs 2,205 crore to develop 8,970-km roads

Amaravati: The AP government has decided to develop roads over a stretch of 8,970 km in the state at a cost of Rs 2,205 crore, according to R&B principal secretary MT Krishna Babu.



Speaking to mediapersons, Krishna Babu said the state government had spent Rs 932 crore to develop roads last year -- state highways with an amount of Rs 417 crore and the major district roads at a cost of Rs 515 crore. He said of the total Rs 600-crore bills last year, Rs 380 crore has been paid up to January. He said the Finance department was asked to clear the pending bills.

The principal secretary said the cess generated from petrol and diesel will be diverted to the AP Roads Development Corporation to develop the roads. He said a sum of Rs 410 crore was allotted for roads in the 2020-21 budget and works taken up at a cost of Rs 160 crore so far. He said steps have been taken to develop 99 state highways at a cost of Rs 1,158.53 crore with the National Infrastructure Development Authority funds.

The principal secretary said the road connectivity between mandals and district headquarters will be developed with the cooperation of the Development Bank at a cost of Rs 6,400 crore.